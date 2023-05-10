USAfrica: APC Gov. Akeredolu’s warns APC Zoning for NASS “skewed, reinforces injustice, enhances inequity”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com , the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet. FULL TEXT: APC Gov. Akeredolu’s warning APC Zoning for NASS “skewed, reinforces injustice, enhances inequity” One of the straight-talking, progressive leaders in Nigeria who is also the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the May 8, 2023 twists by the ruling APC regarding their zoning for Nigeria’s National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) positions as “a skewed arrangement that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity.” President Buhari is the leader of the APC. Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is the Chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum. USAfricaonline.com publishes the full text of Gov. Akeredolu news statement which was released, today May 10, 2023: PROPOSED APC ZONING FORMULA FOR NASS LEADERSHIP POSITIONS IS A SKEWED ARRANGEMENT THAT REINFORCES INJUSTICE AND ENHANCES INEQUITY

It is with great concern, and indeed, with a huge burden that I read in the news of the purported zoning arrangement released by the National Working Committee of our Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as regards the leadership positions in the yet-to-be inuagurated National Assembly.

Aside the unpretentious ambiguity in the purported Press Statement issued by the leadership of the APC, the contents, intentions and motives of the zoning formula represent early signs of steps aimed at attempts to cabin the hard-earned Presidency for our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by a few individuals with eyes on Aso Rock Power Buttons.

It is trite to aver, that, it stands logic on the head that one geo-political zone, Northwest in this regard, will be favoured with two presiding officers positions out of four while North Central suffers the consequences for its innocence and shrewd loyalty by having none.

It is an insidious permutation that North East will be deprived in the face of the unsavoury generosity dispensed through two slots to a particular geo-political zone. It is self-repudiating for one to argue, therefore, that the Speaker of the House of Representatives cannot also emerge from the North East.

Therefore, the move to zone the National Assembly leadership positions on the behest of interested personalities with perceived closeness to the President-elect manifestingly, lays the dangerous foundation of distrust, needless suspicion even as it structures nothing but a combination of booby traps. We must avoid all these.

Let the North play a stronger, more robust and all-inclusive roles in the emergence of the positions zoned to the region, especially the Speakership.

Furthermore, it strikes a huge ingratitude that the role of the Progressive Governors Forum appears unimportant. As leaders of the Party in their respective States, there cannot be a greater disservice to them that a consensus was yet to be reached when the NWC hurriedly released a dangerous tool for the opposition in the guise of a zoning formula. To me, even on this note, it’s unacceptable. Furthermore, it strikes a huge ingratitude that the role of the Progressive Governors Forum appears unimportant. As leaders of the Party in their respective States, there cannot be a greater disservice to them that a consensus was yet to be reached when the NWC hurriedly released a dangerous tool for the opposition in the guise of a zoning formula. To me, even on this note, it’s unacceptable.

Does it not also exude a serious discomfort that the aspirants to the Speakership were not consulted, approached and effectively engaged before the purported zoning formula? It does, and clearly so.

It is in this regard that I salute the courage of the Speakership aspirants for their show of solidarity, companionship and applaudable love for the Party in their rejection, resentment and objection to the brazenly teleguided zoning arrangement that is skewed and targeted against some zones and identified individuals. Their action is commendable just as they are urged to ensure they pursue this to a logical conclusion. This is an unworkable arrangement that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity; and I join them in rejecting this zoning formula.

I call on the NWC of our great Party to follow the path of purity and Justice. It is perhaps expedient that Mr. President-elect interrogates this skewed arrangement and give direction that reflects our collective commitment to equality and fairness.

In this particular case, and for the purpose of avoiding a repeat of untoward situations, it is advised that the APC NWC immediately summons the National Executive Committee (NEC)after robust National Caucus/Stakeholders parley to agree on terms that would strengthen our great Party.

Signed: Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON

https://usafricaonline.com/2023/02/09/usafrica-mr-president-wheres-our-money-and-the-state-of-our-union-by-chido-nwangwu/