USAfrica: Nigeria, Tinubu’s credibility questions and international community. By Collins Ezebuihe

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Collins Ezebuihe is a contributor to USAfrica

Some newspapers and websites reported some hours ago that there’s ‘No reason to waste time, as Ooni asks Atiku, Obi supporters to embrace Tinubu’s government’

It has become necessary to ask this fundamental question: Do justice and posterity matter to the Ooni, anymore?

The worst mistake that could be made is to allow Nigeria’s brazenly rigged 2023 elections to stand. Such guarantees that subsequent elections will be rigged and the practice becomes a tradition! Such an acceptance leads to changes in tenures of office and opens the door to dictatorships and sit-tight leadership.

Then, Nigeria gets another Biya, Museveni, Kabila, Nguema etc.

Ultimately those dreadfully lead to the death of democracy!

If Tinubu is allowed to step into the presidency in this flawed manner, he will be such a flawed leader, because of his many deplorable issues, that Britain will wholly own Nigeria.

The Americans know a lot about him and will not hesitate to pull that string if Tinubu even dreams of saying no to their interests. Tinubu can make all the promises about not being a lackey to Britain, U.S and some other nations, the reality is a different matter.

As much as a nation should cooperate with other nations for the common benefit of all nations, a leader of a nation, like Nigeria, must be credible and have integrity not to be sold snake oil.

Tinubu [or even Atiku] is not the man to say no to such underhand pressure.

And I ask:

Do people think properly, before they talk?

The Ooni’s unwise comments will only be sweet music to Britain in particular, which sees no evil and hears no evil in the disputed Nigerian presidential elections. As we’ve read, looting of the Nigerian treasury and dumping of same in British banks and real estate are still going on!

The colonial powers want Nigeria to perpetually remain underdeveloped. Hence, the country is not capable of climbing the technological ladder to achieve greatness and prominence like China, India, South Korea, the Philippines, and other countries have.

Let justice reign, because Nigeria needs a strong and credible leader who cannot be hoodwinked to do someone else’s bidding at the expense of Nigeria.