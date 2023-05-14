Veteran Nolywood Actor, Saint Obi, is Dead

Obinna Nwafor, a seasoned Nollywood actor well known as Saint Obi, has passed away.

On May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State, the gifted thespian passed away at the age of 57.

According to reports, the actor passed away at the house of a sibling.

His death wasn’t announced for nearly a week, according to insiders, because of disagreements between his siblings.

He supposedly passed away following a protracted illness.

In the meanwhile, it was reported that his remains had been placed in the mortuary of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).