Apapa warns Peter Obi against disrupting Tinubu’s May 29 inauguration

Alhaji Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party has called for a serious investigation into Peter Obi and any other individual who might be plotting to prevent the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

Abayomi Arabambi, the LP faction’s national publicity secretary, revealed this to reporters in Abuja on May 13, 2023.

His words were made as anxiety and concern over Tinubu’s inauguration were rising.

Arabambi asserted that Obi and those opposing Tinubu’s inauguration are acting in an anti-democratic manner and should be held accountable.

“If anyone, including Peter Obi, calls for an interim administration, they should be arrested,” he declared. “Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba-Alkali should do that.”

“Nobody is above the law. You cannot seek to plunge Nigeria into war and also say you want to rule that country.

“We, in the Labour Party, are saying a capital ‘NO’ to such an evil call by Peter Obi that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should not be sworn in come May 29.

“Henceforth, anyone calling for the establishment of an interim administration and threatening fire and brimstone and conducting themselves in a way that is likely to cause a breach of peace should be arrested.”

Additionally, Arabambi accused the LP’s legal team for neglecting to inform the faction about the petition pertaining to the purported attempts to obstruct Tinubu’s inauguration.

He contends that the Apapa-led Laboir Party cannot keep relying on attorneys who are not devoted to their mission and who do not uphold their principles.

“I also want to allay the fear of Nigerians, the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led Labour Party is not interested in withdrawing any matter from the presidential election petitions tribunal, but as the National Chairman (Apapa) confirmed, he has a right to know what is going on with the petition.

“If the Party’s legal team at the tribunal in Abuja fails to honour our ultimatum and brief us on the petition within 48 hours, we will appoint new lawyers to take over the case,” Arabambi said.

Arabambi reaffirmed, however, that the LP section headed by Alhaji Lamidi Apapa is dedicated to defending democratic ideals and making sure that the people’s will is recognized.

Therefore, he urged everyone in Nigeria to back the new government and work for a peaceful and successful future for the nation.