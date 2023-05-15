Hilda Baci: Nigerians cheer chef set to break Guinness World Record

Hilda Baci Bassey, a chef from Nigeria, wants to surpass the record for the world’s longest cooking marathon set by the Guinness Book of Records.

Nigerians have praised the incredibly gifted chef on their various social media platforms.

Hilda, who is from Akwa Ibom, began her four-day culinary challenge on May 11 and is currently on day 3 and getting close to the finish line.

The event, which is taking place in Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, aims to highlight Hilda’s culinary abilities by showcasing both domestic and international recipes.

Several social media users have posted messages of support for the gifted chef on their own accounts.

Several social media users have posted messages of support for the gifted chef on their own accounts.

So, Hilda Baci, a Nigerian Chef is attempting to break the Guiness Book of records for the longest cooking Marathon by an individual. She will be cooking for 4 days non-stop , 96 hours. The current record stands at 87 hours and 45minutes She is 42 hours in. A total of 18… pic.twitter.com/RK8XhsKlDm — Santheezy 🇨🇲✊🏾 (@santherlabelle) May 13, 2023

Look at how people rally around Hilda Baci

We love each other so much in this country

Just that skoin-skoin dey worry us sometimes 😁 pic.twitter.com/MkrUONGLjR — Big Uncle (@Usmanashafe) May 13, 2023

Hilda Baci is almost 44 hours gone already. She on her way to breaking the Guinness record for the longest cooking hours at a stretch. She’s due to finish at 5pm Monday 15th May 2023 Please let’s give her all the support she needs. Go Hilda! Go Hilda 📌 pic.twitter.com/0e9cSdZ1ee — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) May 13, 2023

Hilda Baci from Nigeria is currently on the quest to break the Guinness world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. The record to beat is held by Lata Tondon (87 hours 45 minutes)

Hilda is 45 hours gone and still counting.

The venue is The Amore Gardens… — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) May 13, 2023

Guysss, please retweet and let the world know our own Hilda Baci is on the way to beat the current Guinness Book of Records for cooking for 4 days nonstop. Please come out and support her with your cheers and prayers #hildabaci #Hildabacicookathon pic.twitter.com/RZPVMalI1g — Diary of a kichen lover (@diaryofakitchen) May 13, 2023