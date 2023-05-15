ENTERTAINMENT

Hilda Baci: Nigerians cheer chef set to break Guinness World Record

Hilda Baci Bassey, a chef from Nigeria, wants to surpass the record for the world’s longest cooking marathon set by the Guinness Book of Records.

Nigerians have praised the incredibly gifted chef on their various social media platforms.

Hilda, who is from Akwa Ibom, began her four-day culinary challenge on May 11 and is currently on day 3 and getting close to the finish line.

The event, which is taking place in Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, aims to highlight Hilda’s culinary abilities by showcasing both domestic and international recipes.

Several social media users have posted messages of support for the gifted chef on their own accounts.

A cross-section of supportive remarks from not only social media but also well-known people like Mr. Macaroni, Enioluwa, Seyi Awolowo, Elozonam, and other influencers are presented below as a result of comments gathered by News Round The Clock from online users.

Her resilience has got her many like and support

