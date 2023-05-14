IG of police orders arrest of Seun Kuti for slapping a cop

Social media users on Saturday voiced their fury at the popular singer Seun Kuti’s actions, who was caught on camera punching a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

While some people voiced displeasure with Kuti’s actions, others demanded that the musician be punished.

A 12-second video clip that went viral on Saturday showed Kuti pushing a police officer who was standing next to a Toyota Hilux police van while he was dressed in a red shirt and white pants.

He then proceeded to slap the cop, as he shouted, “You dey crase, you dey mad?”

A motorist, who filmed the incident from his car, was heard saying, “Omo na Kuti o. Na better news be this o.”

Reacting to the video, a tweep @usmanlade, wrote, “Seun Kuti can’t escape this sha. He don buy market.”

A popular tweep, @PoojaMedia, said Kuti had no right to assault the officer, adding that he was looking forward to seeing the police handle the case.

He wrote, “You have no right to slap a police officer though. I will love to see how the police handle the case of Seun Kuti and slapping a uniform man.”

Another tweep @DejiAdesogan said, “Seun Kuti publicly assaulting a police officer on uniform is totally unacceptable. Honestly, some celebrities think they’re above d law in Nigeria, many get away with barbaric acts they can’t display in “saner climes.”

A Twitter user, @Obajemujnr_ , wrote, “Nobody is above the law; Seun Kuti (Mr. Know All) slapping a policeman should serve a jail term for it. We might not like the Nigerian police, but give them the respect they deserve. He preaches good governance while beating a police officer.”

On Instagram @oyin_ayobam wrote, “Let justice be served. Control your anger. Respect the uniform. We want a better country it starts from us.”

Another Instagram user, @tonia.gram_ wrote, “What is wrong is wrong. Irrespective of how police behave most times, I won’t justify what Seun did. He don enter trap.”

Another user, @viviantunuza added, “Why was he not arrested on the spot? am sure the police officer assaulted was not the only one at that spot. Must everything get the attention of the IG to do the right thing? It was annoying to see anyone slapped and most incredibly a police on duty. He should be dealt with.”

Kuti, in a reaction to the viral video on his Instagram page @BigbirdKuti, said the policeman made an attempt on his life and his family.

He wrote, “He tried to kill me and my family, I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business, make the poor guy no lose him job.”

The youngest child of Afrobeat artist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, ordered the immediate arrest of Kuti.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, released a statement on Saturday in which the IG issued the directive.

The statement read, “The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IG has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” the statement read.

Adejobi also quoted the IG as assuring Nigerians that the act of “contempt/disdain for symbols of authority” would not be tolerated, while “offenders of such hideous crimes will surely be brought to book.”

Our correspondents’ attempts to speak with Kuti about the event were unsuccessful since he did not pick up when his calls repeatedly rang out.

However, Kuti pledged to work with the law enforcement when responding to the warrant for his arrest on Instagram.

Whoever erred, he argued, should be punished.

In an interview on Sunday (May 14, 2023) with PUNCH, the force’s spokesman, Adejobi, claimed that Kuti had no explanation for his behavior.

Adejobi vowed to uphold the policeman’s rights and made a commitment to taking legal action himself if the officer was found guilty after the investigation.

He said, “Two wrongs cannot make a right. We have seen cases where policemen did wrong and we dismissed them, reduced their ranks and people know that when you report, we will take it up. That was why we also asked that investigation be done.

“But whatever it is, it is established that he (Kuti) assaulted a policeman and he will face the music. And if the policeman did anything unprofessional, he will go for it. But his own is obvious.

“Officially, legally and morally, for a man to slap another man is condemned. I have not seen anybody praise him for what he has done. Even if his dad were to be alive, I don’t think he will praise him. ”