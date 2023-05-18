NEWS

U.S condemns killing of its embassy personnel in Nigeria

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has condemned the killing of four of its embassy workers and some members of the Nigerian Police Force traveling with the team in Anambra State of Nigeria.

Blinken, in a statement issued in Washington DC, stated: “Unknown assailants (on May 16, 2023) attacked a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, Nigeria. The convoy was carrying nine Nigerian nationals: five employees of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force. They were traveling in advance of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra.”

“We do not yet know the motive for the attack, but we have no indications at this time that it was targeted against our Mission. The assailants killed at least four members of the convoy, and U.S. Mission personnel are working urgently with Nigerian counterparts to ascertain the location and condition of the members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.
“We condemn in the strongest terms this attack. We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice.”
Blinken further said the United States had no greater priority than the safety and security of its personnel.
“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, and pledge to do everything possible to safely recover those who remain missing. We deeply value our relationship with our Locally Employed Staff and our partnership with Nigeria.

“The United States reaffirms its commitment to the people of Nigeria to assist in the fight against violence and insecurity.”

