Apapa denies receiving N500m, blames Peter Obi

To undermine the Labour Party’s case before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), the party’s factional National Chairman, Mr. Lamidi Apapa, has denied collecting N500 million from any source.

In order to resolve the party’s leadership conflict, Apapa has also requested that Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the election for president scheduled for February 25, intervene in it fairly.

Apapa denied accepting any money or being persuaded to work against the party by anyone or any organisation while speaking with reporters after narrowly avoiding being lynched by angry youths at the PEPC on Wednesday in Abuja.

He asserted that in order to end the leadership dispute, Obi must handle the problem impartially and objectively.

In Obi’s presence, Apapa condemned what transpired at the PEPC, calling it shameful and a test of Obi’s leadership abilities.

The factional leader said that if the presidential candidate had complied with an order from the FCT High Court, the leadership situation would have been resolved.

Julius Abure and three other people had been told to quit posing as party national officers by the FCT High Court.

When describing how the crisis began, Apapa said that he was unanimously chosen to serve as the party’s acting leader as soon as the parties received the court’s order.

According to him, it was improper for Obi to show deference to Abure despite the court’s ruling and in his capacity as a presidential contender seeking redress from the same court of law.

He begged Obi to be impartial and open-minded in order to put a stop to the problem.

The acting women’s leader, Rukkayat Salihu, the national publicity secretary, Olufemi Arabambi, and the deputy national chairman of the party in the north, Mr. Mike Auta, were present at the briefing.