Court nullifies Alex Oti’s candidature, all Labour Party candidates in Abia, Kano

The election of Dr. Alex Otti, the incumbent governor of Abia State, and all other candidates running on the Labor Party’s ticket in the states of Abia and Kano has been declared invalid by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided over by Justice M N Yunusa.

The court determined that their ascension did not follow the guidelines of the 2022 Electoral Act.

The Labour Party’s failure to submit its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, within 30 days before their primaries renders the process invalid, according to the court in Suit No. FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 brought by Mr. Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and INEC.

“The party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have a candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election; this being so, the votes credited to the 1st defendant is a wasted vote,” the Judge ruled.

The Labour Party had on Wednesday (May 17, 2023) accused a “breakaway group” termed LP faction led by acting National Chairman Lamidi Apapa of approaching a court in Kano State to seek the nullification of the party’s recent electoral victories.

Obiora Ifoh, the LP’s interim national publicity secretary, issued a statement in which he raised the alarm. “The Labour Party has been informed of an illegal attempt by a breakaway group in the party led by Lamidi Apapa to misguide a Kano state High court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party in the just concluded general election.”

The party spokesperson claimed that “the suspended National Legal Adviser and a key member of the disgraced Apapa group, Samuel Akingbade Oyelekan, on Wednesday, while the Presidential Appeal Tribunal was sitting in Abuja with all eyes on it, clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano state where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly the national elections”

Akingbade, who identified himself as speaking for the Labour Party, did not object to the motion, forcing the judge to postpone making a decision until Thursday which was yesterday (May 18, 2023), he said.

Ifoh continued by requesting that the judiciary and all law enforcement bodies, including the police and the Department of State Services, DSS, notice that Akingbade and Apapa’s supporters no longer serve as representatives of the party.