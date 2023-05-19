Leadership training, the goal of the Women Tech Makers initiative.

The Women Techmakers Ambassador program gives women in technology who want to change the world and support their communities a platform.

You will occasionally interact with your area as an Ambassador by taking part in one or more leadership initiatives every three months. Google and the greater Ambassador community both support ambassadors.

Leaders, these Ambassadors are devoted to empowering their communities through event planning, public speaking, content creation, and mentoring.

They will also be able to contribute to the creation of a society in which all women can succeed in tech and have access to a global network and exclusive resources.

The program details

The following are some of the privileges that an ambassador will have.

Organize a gathering.

Host a meet-up, power panel, or International Women’s Day event to inform, connect, and inspire your IT community.

Share your expertise on any topic. Previous ambassadors have imparted their knowledge on a variety of subjects, including DEI programs, wellbeing, and Google technology.

Create a blog entry, a video, or unique code snippets to impart your skills to the community.

Mentor others and help the upcoming generation of technologists feel more empowered. Network benefits Connect with 1000+ Ambassadors around the world who are equally passionate about technology and making the industry more diverse and inclusive. With Google’s help, take an active role in your tech community by organizing events, speaking, creating content, or mentoring. Receive exclusive access to Google-led talks and workshops on topics like leadership development and diving deep into Google technologies. Get recognition for your impactful work in the community. Eligibility requirements Ambassador applicants must be: 18 years old or older Be willing to actively participate in the program and commit time to carrying out any of the aforementioned community activities throughout the year (about 10 hours per quarter minimum commitment). Be an active leader in the tech community with at least a year of experience planning events, speaking at events, creating resources like blogs or videos, and/or mentoring others. Ambassador are expected to perform the following responsibilities: Perform any of the following activities in your tech community at least once every 3 months: organize events, speak at an event, create resources, mentor others Participate in program benefits including networking events, community building, and development sessions Adhere to program guidelines Commit to our mission to build a world where all women can thrive in tech! How to apply Check that you meet the Ambassador qualifications above Review the Terms & Conditions Apply on the WTM Advocu site before June 30, 2023 All applicants will be notified about their application after July 31, 2023 Apply here

