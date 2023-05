Tina Turner is dead at the age of 83.

A representative of Turner announced some minutes ago that: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.” USAfricaLIVE.com