AFRICA

Nigeria military committed to democracy – Irabor

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria military committed to democracy – Irabor

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Nigerians are so concerned about where the Nigerian Army stands especially the happenings surrounding the Feb 25 presidential election.

To relieve Nigerians from this thought of what if the military hijacked the government, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff reassured Nigerians of the military’s commitment to the development of democracy in the nation.

Irabor provided the reassurance during the Regimental Dinner hosted in President Muhammadu Buhari’s honor on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) evening in Abuja as a part of the preparations for his inauguration on May 29.

In an endeavor to support the nation’s development, he continued the military, along with other security agencies, would stop at nothing to ensure that the country was appropriately protected.

However, as Buhari prepares to leave office, the CDS swore the military’s allegiance to the president and the constitution.

“I assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will consolidate all the successes recorded so far, especially on the ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations across the country.

“We shall continuously and tirelessly strive to secure all that constitute Nigeria’s wealth as our contribution to national development.

“On behalf of officers and personnel of the armed forces, the police, and other security agencies I most sincerely thank the president for gracing this occasion.

Irabor said “Your coming has boosted our morale. Consequently, I hereby reaffirmed our loyalty to the president and the constitution of Nigeria as this administration rounds off.”

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the richest businessman in Africa and chairman of the Dangote Group, as well as ministers, former service chiefs, leaders of the security and intelligence services, senior government officials, and some state governors are among the luminaries present at the event.

You Might Also Like

Japa: Nigerians slam Youtuber over BBC interview

USAfrica: Immigration encounters at the Lagos Passport Office. By Adewale Adeoye

USAfrica: U.S President Biden announces delegation to Tinubu’s Inauguration 

USAfrica: Thankfully, Nigeria has outlived the Buhari presidency. By Suyi Ayodele

Police arrest two Kuje prison escapees in Adamawa State

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Japa: Nigerians slam Youtuber over BBC interview Japa: Nigerians slam Youtuber over BBC interview
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?