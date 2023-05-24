Nigeria military committed to democracy – Irabor

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Nigerians are so concerned about where the Nigerian Army stands especially the happenings surrounding the Feb 25 presidential election.

To relieve Nigerians from this thought of what if the military hijacked the government, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff reassured Nigerians of the military’s commitment to the development of democracy in the nation.

Irabor provided the reassurance during the Regimental Dinner hosted in President Muhammadu Buhari’s honor on Tuesday (May 23, 2023) evening in Abuja as a part of the preparations for his inauguration on May 29.

In an endeavor to support the nation’s development, he continued the military, along with other security agencies, would stop at nothing to ensure that the country was appropriately protected.

However, as Buhari prepares to leave office, the CDS swore the military’s allegiance to the president and the constitution.

“I assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will consolidate all the successes recorded so far, especially on the ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations across the country.

“We shall continuously and tirelessly strive to secure all that constitute Nigeria’s wealth as our contribution to national development.

“On behalf of officers and personnel of the armed forces, the police, and other security agencies I most sincerely thank the president for gracing this occasion.

Irabor said “Your coming has boosted our morale. Consequently, I hereby reaffirmed our loyalty to the president and the constitution of Nigeria as this administration rounds off.”

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the richest businessman in Africa and chairman of the Dangote Group, as well as ministers, former service chiefs, leaders of the security and intelligence services, senior government officials, and some state governors are among the luminaries present at the event.