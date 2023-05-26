First ladies deserve privileges after leaving office – Aisha Buhari

In contrast to the current practice, the outgoing First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has advocated for the extension of certain benefits that are due to former Presidents’ wives, such as the provision of automobiles, sponsored medical care, and giving of various stipends.

First women, according to Mrs. Buhari, should have access to these benefits both when the president is in office and when they are not because, when pressure is applied, no one wants to know if they are still in the villa or not.

Aisha Buhari spoke at the launching of a book in Abuja authored by the President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Vickie Anwuli Irabor, titled, “The Journey of a Military Wife”.

Shading light on why the privileges should be extended to first ladies, Mrs Buhari said, “I married my husband as the wife of a former president. I am going in a few days as a wife of a former president a second time.

“They should consider us as former first ladies. They should incorporate the first ladies, give us some privileges that we deserve as first ladies, not just the former presidents”.

Commending Mrs Vickie Irabor for the book, Mrs Buhari said, “It is a factual, emotional book that will help officers’ wives navigate their lives noting, “It underscores women as agents of stability for the nation as the nation battled insurgency and other security challenges.

“It’s a guide and reference for military wives, and need for better support for military widows” pointing out that “insights from the book will help readers appreciate the challenges of of the military family”.

In his remarks, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said Mrs Irabor’s book will promote national development even as he commended the military for containing insecurity in Imo state saying “The military has brought peace to our state”.

Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff, praised the DEPOWA President for writing about the struggles of military families.

He claimed that the book will help the military create a paper outlining its policies for the welfare of military families.

Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, the Chief of the Naval Staff, who spoke on behalf of the service chiefs, praised the author for creating a manual and resource for military spouses.

He said that a good military woman runs the home so that the husband may concentrate on military responsibilities and stated that the book launch was an opportunity to set aside a day to honour military women.

Former Chiefs of Army Staff Gen. Alexander Ogomudia and Lt. Hen Tukur Buratai expressed their pride in the author for her choice to write the book.

In her remarks, Mrs. Maryam Abacha urged for increased cooperation among military families while applauding Mrs. Irabor’s efforts and remembering the fun she had as a military wife.

“I wed my hubby many years ago. Before he enlisted in the military, we were married as civilians. We experienced the conflict. First he was a commander, then a GOC. We always ask God to protect the military and the country.

“Back in the 1960s, the mess was a convivial setting where we learned a lot and shared ideas. I ask that NAOWA, DEPOWA, and other organizations prosper. I’m very proud to be a wife of a soldier, and I’m also very proud of the legacies we’ve left behind,” she remarked.

Sen. Daisy Danjuma, the event’s chairwoman and the wife of former Defence Minister and Army Chief Gen. TY Danjuma, allayed the concerns of military spouses and some military officers as well.

We rejoiced in the good days and lamented when people were put to death after a coup d’état, she remarked.

“Army officers don’t hesitate when it comes to getting married. They allow their women to grow and further their knowledge. You are strong; you are aware of the job and the postings.

She did, however, state that “the country can never be on the right path until women are given their pride of place to play their role in the society and scheme of things”

“You have had a good career and risen to the top; you should now be thinking about retirement, you will now be like me,” she added to Mrs. Irabor.

The military wife, according to Mrs. Irabor, is an unsung hero.

She pointed out that despite working tirelessly in the background to assist their spouses’ careers in securing the country for many years, military women were never recognized.