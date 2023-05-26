USAfrica: Buhari directs his VP Osinbajo, ministers, others to immediately declare assets

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all outgoing officials of government, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers, and several others, to immediately collect the assets declaration forms, fill and return those to the appropriate departments of government.

Buhari stated that this is in adherence to the constitutional requirement of assets declaration before and after taking office.

His statement was reflected in the release, issued by his media aide Garba Shehu:

“To this extent, he has directed that all out-going officials, elected and appointed from the Vice President downwards must collect the assets declaration form, fill and return it as he has done.”

President Buhari told Professor Isah Mohammed, the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, in Abuja on Friday, May 26, 2023, that no one is excluded from the constitutional obligation of the declaration of assets.

“I signed, collected and acknowledged receiving my form. From here, I will ask my bank Manager in Kaduna to show me what has gone in and out of my account. Nobody is excluded from declaring their assets. I expected everyone from the Vice President downwards to follow the system.”