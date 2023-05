USAfrica: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, has been sworn into office as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He was sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola.

He was accompanied by his wife, former Senator Oluremi Tinubu; former President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari stood behind Tinubu as he took the oath of office.

Earlier, Kashim Shettima was administered the oath as Vice-President.