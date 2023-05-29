Tinubu official portrait as 16th President of Nigeria

The official portrait of Bola Tinubu, the President-elect who is sworn in today (Monday, May 29, 2023) has been unveiled.

This was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, one of Tinubu’s assistants.

Onanuga stated that Tinubu will now be referred to as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while releasing his official Twitter profile picture.

He stated in his letter that he will be known as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as of today, May 29, 2023. Almighty God, the God of all possibilities, deserves all the glory. And to the Nigerian people as well. Here is the 16th President of Nigeria’s official portrait.