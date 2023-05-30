President Bola Tinubu addresses Nigerian youths (Obidient)

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today (May 30, 2023), in my first day in office as President of the Republic of Nigeria, I am filled with a deep sense of purpose and a strong desire to foster unity in our great nation. It is my belief that only through unity can we overcome the challenges that lie ahead and build a prosperous future for all Nigerians.

I would like to take a moment to acknowledge and recognize the Obidient movement. Your passion and commitment to bringing about true change in Nigeria have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history. While you may not have cast your votes for me, I am inspired and challenged by the ideals you uphold and the vision you have for our country.

In your principal, Mr. Peter Obi, you saw a frugal leader who understood the importance of responsible management of our national resources. I am committed to upholding this principle and ensuring that there is no waste of our valuable resources under my administration.

I want to assure you that the days of the cabal that held Nigeria back are over. We have put an end to the fuel subsidy, a decision that aligns with the vision shared by Peter Obi and myself. This move will enable us to allocate our resources more efficiently and invest in areas that will benefit all Nigerians.

Furthermore, I pledge to run an inclusive government, one that embraces diversity and welcomes a range of perspectives. To this end, I have reached out to Professor Pat Utomi to seek his expert advice on our economic roadmap. By harnessing the knowledge and expertise of individuals from various backgrounds despite political or religious affiliations, we can develop comprehensive and effective policies that will drive our nation forward.

I am aware that there is a case pending in court, and I want to assure you that my government will not interfere with the judicial process. Justice shall prevail, and I will only continue to serve as your president when the courts affirm the mandate bestowed upon me by the Nigerian people. Once that day comes, I extend a hand of fellowship to all my opponents, inviting them to join me in forming a government of national competence. Together, we can harness our collective abilities and work towards the betterment of our beloved nation.

Finally, I want to address any concerns or fears that may exist regarding religious or tribal divisions. While I am a Muslim, my wife is a Christian pastor. This is a testament to the harmony and respect for diverse beliefs that I hold dear. I want to assure you that my government will be inclusive and will draw upon the best minds from across faiths and tribal lines. We will work together, united in our goal to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

Fellow Nigerians, the time for campaigning is over. Now, we must focus our efforts on building our nation and addressing the pressing issue of insecurity. I want to assure you that we will no longer tolerate insecurity in our land. We will take swift and decisive action to root out those who seek to undermine our nation’s greatness. We will confront them head-on and restore peace and stability to every corner of our country.

I believe in Nigeria’s potential, and I am confident that together we can overcome any obstacles that stand in our way. Let us join hands and work towards a brighter future, where every Nigerian can thrive and prosper.

Thank you, and may God bless Nigeria.

My name is Charles Awuzie and I made this up because President Tinubu will never do any such thing. Sorry but this is another dream.

Welcome to the season of my sarcastic criticism of governments in Nigeria – from top to bottom while still wishing the governments well in delivering service to the good people of Nigeria.