AFRICA

Abia Gov. Otti appoints Prof. Kalu SSG, Dr. Ajagba Chief of Staff

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Abia Gov. Otti appoints Prof. Kalu SSG, Dr. Ajagba Chief of Staff
Abia-Gov_Dr_Alex_Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has approved the appointment of the following persons:

1.Prof. Kenneth Kalu -Secretary to the State Government .

2. Pastor Caleb Ajagba, PhD (Chief of Staff to the Governor).

3. Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo (Special Adviser Health Care Delivery Services)

4. Ferdinand Ekeoma (Special Adviser Media and Publicity)

5. Mr. Kazie Uko (Chief Press Secretary to the Governor)

6.  Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, Accountant General

7. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke ( Head, Special Taskfore  on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia).

The appointments take immediate effect, as stated in a news release issued by Mr. Ekeoma.

You Might Also Like

Tinubu addresses Nigerian youths, acknowledges the Obidient movement

7 key takeaways from Tinubu’s inaugural speech  

USAfrica: Abia Gov. Otti on Day One declares state of emergency on refuse disposal, waste management

Tinubu official portrait as 16th President of Nigeria

LIVE UPDATE: Inauguration of Tinubu, Shettima as Nigeria’s president, vice president

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Tinubu Tinubu addresses Nigerian youths, acknowledges the Obidient movement
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?