Abia Gov. Otti appoints Prof. Kalu SSG, Dr. Ajagba Chief of Staff

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has approved the appointment of the following persons:

1.Prof. Kenneth Kalu -Secretary to the State Government .

2. Pastor Caleb Ajagba, PhD (Chief of Staff to the Governor).

3. Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo (Special Adviser Health Care Delivery Services)

4. Ferdinand Ekeoma (Special Adviser Media and Publicity)

5. Mr. Kazie Uko (Chief Press Secretary to the Governor)

6. Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, Accountant General

7. Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke ( Head, Special Taskfore on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia).

The appointments take immediate effect, as stated in a news release issued by Mr. Ekeoma.