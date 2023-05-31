AFRICA

Central African Republic to hold a constitutional referendum on July 30

Central African Republic to hold a constitutional referendum on July 30
President Faustin-Archange Touadera Touadera

A constitutional referendum will be held in the Central African Republic (CAR) on July 30, according to a presidential decree.

According to the proclamation signed by President Faustin-Archange Touadera Touadera on Tuesday night, the referendum’s campaigns will begin on July 15 and end on July 28, and voting will take place on July 30 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The opinion of my people is the most important element that will determine the future of our dear Central African Republic,” he said on social media. “I have decided to submit to the referendum the draft of a new Constitution of CAR after having met with the president of the Constitutional Court and the president of the National Assembly.”

Earlier, in a televised address to the nation, Touadera said the referendum falls within the framework of “the deep reform of the State” that will promote “our values, allow our young democracy to be more dynamic,” and improve the regular functioning of institutions “with greater emphasis on transparency and accountability.”

He said the main reforms in the new draft constitution will be made known in the coming days.
Ref: Xinhua

