 Abia state Governor orders the suspension of transport levies

Dr. Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, has immediately stopped all transport fees imposed on commercial drivers in Abia State.

Through his social media accounts, the governor announced this online.

He defended the order, saying it fulfills his election-year pledge to clean up the state’s tax collecting practices and put an end to all forms of extortion, intimidation, and harassment of drivers.

The statement read,

“In line with my campaign promise to sanitize methods of revenue collection in Abia, and stop all kinds of extortion, intimidation and harassement of motorists, I have directed the immediate suspension of all kinds of Transport Levies payable to Abia state government and imposed on Tricycles (Keke), Buses, Taxis and other commercial vehicles plying Abia roads.

This suspension takes immediate effect and will remain until we review these levies and make public arrangements for the smooth, organized and transparent collection of such Transport Levies.

In the light of the above decision, I have asked all those involved, directly and indirectly to please discontinue forthwith, or face the wrath of the law, as security agents have been briefed and directed to apprehend and bring to justice anyone found violating this directive.”