AFRICA

IGP charges Police managers to develop ‘Proactive measures’ ahead of NLC strike

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
IGP charges Police managers to develop ‘Proactive measures’ ahead of NLC strike

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police, states that the police are prepared for any potential security danger during the Nigeria Labour Congress’ (NLC’s) scheduled industrial action.

At a meeting with strategic police managers held on Monday (Jun 5, 2023) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, he made the statement.
The police would step up efforts to uphold law and order, the inspector general promised, particularly as the country gets ready to celebrate Democracy Day in 2023.

Baba requested that the police supervisors create preventative steps to stop any undesirable behavior.

Last Thursday (Jun 1, 2023), the NLC said it would embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday (Jun 7, 2023) as fuel prices skyrocketed across the country occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech in which he declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

You Might Also Like

NLC, TUC suspend scheduled nationwide strike

Court orders NLC, TUC to suspend strike

Gunmen kill 30+ in northern Nigeria villages

Ohanaeze shows concern on the resumption of Monday activities Enugu State

Don’t go on strike, Metuh urges Southeast NLC

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Apple unveils a $3,500 virtual reality headset  Apple unveils a $3,500 virtual reality headset 
Next Article Nigeria electricity workers asked to withdraw services on Wednesday, June 7 Nigeria electricity workers asked to withdraw services on Wednesday, June 7
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?