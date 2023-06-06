IGP charges Police managers to develop ‘Proactive measures’ ahead of NLC strike

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police, states that the police are prepared for any potential security danger during the Nigeria Labour Congress’ (NLC’s) scheduled industrial action.

At a meeting with strategic police managers held on Monday (Jun 5, 2023) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, he made the statement.

The police would step up efforts to uphold law and order, the inspector general promised, particularly as the country gets ready to celebrate Democracy Day in 2023.

Baba requested that the police supervisors create preventative steps to stop any undesirable behavior.

Last Thursday (Jun 1, 2023), the NLC said it would embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday (Jun 7, 2023) as fuel prices skyrocketed across the country occasioned by President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech in which he declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”.