Nigeria electricity workers asked to withdraw services on Wednesday, June 7

It has been requested that the National Union of Electricity Employees get ready to stop providing services as of Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

This was declared by the Union in a letter sent to its members on June 2 in response to the Nigeria Labour Congress’s call for a strike in response to the rise in gasoline pump prices. The National Labour Congress (NLC) said last week that it will strike in protest over the rise in gasoline pump prices from N195 to an average of N500 per liter in all states of the federation.

In a letter, written by NLC

“You will recall that arising from the National Executive Council meeting held on June 2, 2023, it was decided that Congress will embark on a nationwide action and withdrawal of services, against the fraudulent increase in the prices of fuel across the thirty-six states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the FCT.”

The union stated in a letter sent to its members and signed by Dominic Igwebuike, interim secretary general of the NUEE:

“Sequel to the NLC Emergency National Executive Council meeting held on June 2 at the Labour House, Abuja, over the sudden removal of fuel subsidy which has brought untold hardship to Nigerians as well as increased inflation in the economy, the NLC has directed that the nationwide withdrawal of services action will commence on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

“To this effect, all national, state, and chapter executives are requested to start the mobilization of our members in total compliance with this directive. Please note that withdrawal of services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours of Wednesday, June 7, 20023.

You are encouraged to work with the leadership of State Executive Councils (SEC) of the congress in your various states with a view to having a successful action. Please, ensure total compliance.”

It is significant to note that Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, stated in a recent interview that the climate for arbitrage provided by the downstream oil market has been substantially reduced by the increase in fuel pump prices. Prior to the decision, he claimed that while gasoline was selling for N195 per liter in Abuja, it was never less than N500 per liter just beyond the border.