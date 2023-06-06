NLC, TUC suspend scheduled nationwide strike

The planned statewide strike in protest over the elimination of fuel subsidies has been put on hold by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

After a meeting between the federal government and the unions at Aso Villa on Monday (June 5, 2023) night, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this announcement.

He stated that a joint committee would be formed by the Federal Government, the TUC, and the NLC to assess any proposed pay increases or awards and to set a framework and timetable for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would review the World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme”, a communique signed after the meeting reads in part.

NLC and TUC had earlier threatened to embark on nationwide strike on Wednesday being (June 7, 2023).

Meanwhile, USAfricaonline.com had reported that the National Industrial Court in Abuja ordered the Labour unions not to embark on strike.

On Wednesday (May 31, 2023), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited unveiled a new national fuel pricing structure.

Fuel pump prices increased as a result of the event from N197 per litre to over N500.

Gbajabiamila continued by saying that it was decided at the meeting to assess the problems impeding successful delivery in the education sector and to suggest solutions for their implementation.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“The Federal Government provides a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

“All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee,” he said.

He emphasized that the NLC has agreed to immediately suspend the notice of strike in order to facilitate additional talks, continue the ongoing engagements, and achieve resolution on the resolutions.

The NLC and TUC Presidents and Secretaries, as well as Ms. Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour Employment, all supported the motion.