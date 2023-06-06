USAfrica: Decaying infrastructure in schools has become a national calamity and shame

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Speech by DR. OKEY ANUEYIAGU, CHAIRMAN DR OKEY ANUEYIAGU FOUNDATION, ON THE OCCASION OF THE COMMISSIONING AND HANDOVER OF A SCHOOL BUILDING AT UDEOZO MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, AWKA.

The Proprietor,

Government Officials,

The Head Teacher

All Teachers,

All the School Children, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen

It gives me great pleasure and pride to make this speech on this historic occasion of the commissioning and handover ceremony of this school building, designed, constructed and furnished by Dr. Okey Anueyiagu Foundation, to the authorities of the school.

The Foundation was founded several years ago at the instance of my wife, Hadiza, upon seeing firsthand, the many sufferings and deprivations that have befallen the poor and less-privileged members of our society especially in the rural areas. We believed then, and even more compellingly now, that without private contribution to elevate the conditions of the many neglected areas of the lives and endeavours of the poor, the needy, the sick and especially the children and the youth, our society will decay and deteriorate to very low and dangerous levels.

Our Foundation started small in the areas of providing welfare and shelter for orphans and displaced children. Our intentionally muted and quiet activities spanned several years and touched the lives of many. We have made significant foray in supporting religious institutions and schools in utilizing them as tools for instilling the prerequisite discipline and comportment required for the spiritual and mental development of our children and youths in the advancement of national stability and growth.