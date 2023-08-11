ECOWAS initiates standby forces over the political situation in Niger.

In order to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has authorized the use of its standby force.

Omar Alieu Touray, the president of ECOWAS, made this declaration when delivering the group’s resolution on the recent coup in Niger at an emergency meeting on Thursday (August 10, 2023) in Abuja.

It states, “Direct the Committee of the Chief of defense staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

The African Union (AU), partner nations, and other institutions have also been encouraged by ECOWAS to support the resolution put out by the sub-regional organization in addition to the appeal for assistance.

The resolution says, “Call on the African Union to endorse all the decisions taken by the ECOWAS authority on the situation in Niger.

“Further call on all partner countries and institutions including the United Nations to support ECOWAS, in its effort to ensure a quick restoration of constitutional order, in conformity with its normative instruments.

“Direct the President of the Commission to monitor the implementation of the sanctions.”

ECOWAS expressed its dissatisfaction over the coup leaders’ continued rejection of any attempts to have dialogue with the military junta in Niger.

It noted thus, “Noted that all diplomatic efforts made by ECOWAS, in resolving the crisis have been defiantly repelled by the military leadership of the Republic of Niger.

“The taking note of the expiration of the one-week ultimatum given for the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger decide as follows”

Additionally, President Mohamed Bazoum and his family are still being detained, which ECOWAS severely condemned as unacceptable.

Further condemns the condition in which President Bazoum is being detained and holds the CNSP fully and solely responsible for the safety, security and physical integrity of President Bazoum, members of his family and government.

“Uphold all measures and principles agreed upon by the extraordinary Summit held on Niger on 30th July 2023.”

The commission did reiterate its commitment to using nonviolent ways to reestablish constitutional order.