Stop causing disaffection within our military – CSO

A civil society organization, Democratic Agenda (DA), has urged individuals and groups to shun the clandestine move to cause disaffection in the Armed Forces of Nigeria and out the nation at risk.

This statement was released on Thursday (August 10, 2023) in Abuja by the group’s President, Olamide Funsho, and Secretary, Hammed Tanimu.

According to them, military troops were loyal to the constitution and would not fall for the “antics of those who openly pretend to love Nigeria but secretly wish the country fall into crisis.”

One example cited by the group was a recent online article in which it was claimed, among other things, that some soldiers had been complaining about not receiving adequate food and allowance payments.

They urged Nigerians to be wary of people who put their selfish interests above national interests.

“As stakeholders in the Nigerian project and will not keep silent when some elements want to bring down the country for their selfish interest.

“We are very convinced that the armed forces under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will never do anything to disrupt the growth of our democracy.

“The military is happy and better under democracy and will not do anything to sabotage the hard-earned democracy.

“The CDS is determined to ensure complete subordination to constitutional governance under President Bola Tinubu and the military will not be distracted from its constitutional duties.

“Every facet of life is facing challenges, not just in Nigeria, even in advance societies.

“In Nigeria, disgruntled elements are picking up isolated cases, where they may be to cause disaffection. Let them know that personnel of the AFN will not fall for the trick,” the group said. (NAN)