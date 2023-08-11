USAfrica: Pat Utomi on his personal battle with cancer

LIVING

Pat Utomi on his personal battle with cancer

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com

One of Africa’s highly respected public intellectuals, activist, and professor of political economy, Pat Okemdinachi Utomi, shared with Nigerians and the world, his ongoing battle with cancer.
Utomi, one of the critical, foundational pillars of the ‘Obidient Movement’ made this revelation in a series of tweets he posted on the X app (previously known as Twitter) on Friday, August 11, 2023.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, in the thick of the campaign, where he provided foundational strategic guidance and messaging for the candidacy of Peter Obi.

Utomi noted that the cancer health problem persuaded him to engage in educating people.
He pointed out that he “Did not see why it was taboo to say you were in a battle with Cancer. The more I talked about it the more I found many of my age in similar circumstances.”
Utomi is the founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership and a management expert.

He recalls that “I, sometimes came from election campaigns to the Ikeja Centre near the Airport. The doctors would try to smuggle me out from the back….”. by Chido Nwangwu
@utomiPat

