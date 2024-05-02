Rwanda marks Int’l Labor Day with emphasis on youth digital skills promotion

On May 1st, Rwanda commemorated International Labor Day with a special emphasis on advancing digital skills among its youth, aligning with the country’s burgeoning digital economy.

Over 200 delegates, comprising government officials, development partners, and young entrepreneurs, convened to mark the occasion, embracing the national theme of “30 Years: Fostering Youth-Led Employment.”

Abdallah Utumatwishima, Rwanda’s Minister of Youth and Arts, underscored the potential for youth to achieve self-employment or secure jobs by leveraging the opportunities available in the country. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in preparing young people for the labor market through initiatives such as quality education, work-based learning, and targeted support programs, particularly for disadvantaged youth.

Utumatwishima highlighted the positive impact of initiatives like the YouthConnekt Awards and Hanga Pitchfest competitions, citing significant growth experienced by 85 percent of recipients in their enterprises, leading to the creation of employment opportunities for their peers.

As part of the celebrations, the government launched an employment promotion month, aimed at enhancing decent job prospects and fostering skills development for youth within Rwanda’s digital economy.

International Labor Day, observed globally on May 1st, serves as a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions made by workers and the working class to society. Commonly referred to as May Day, it provides a platform for advocating workers’ rights and addressing labor-related issues on a global scale.