Niger coup: Northern elders caution ECOWAS

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the NEF’s (Northern Elders Forum) spokesman, cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), against using military force to intervene in the Niger Republic coup.

Baba-Ahmed encouraged ECOWAS to engage in dialogue with the Nigerian junta rather than use force or threats.

He forewarned that a military invasion would make the area unstable.

Baba-Ahmed wrote on his tweeter: “This is a good time for ECOWAS to take a step back and assess the Niger Republic situation without threats and bravado.

“There is still room for some negotiations, but ECOWAS must drive the process. Nigeria in particular must use its clout to calm nerves and lead responsibly.

“Who is going to guarantee a ‘well executed military intervention’? Nigerians are against any military action.

“This will further destabilize the region. ECOWAS without Nigeria is a few countries who will not set foot in Niger. Negotiations are the best.”

