Group cautions Nigerians against illegal migration

In honor of the 2023 International World Youth Day, a non-governmental organization Succour for Nations Development Initiatives (SFN) has warned Nigerians against illegal immigration.

According to an earlier report, SFN is an organization that was created to offer the assistance needed for the development of African countries.

It is predicated on the idea that developing a country is everyone’s responsibility, not just the government.

SFN places a strong emphasis on developing the mindset and skills of young people between the ages of 18 and 35 in order to make them aware of their responsibilities for both personal growth and nation-building through value reorientation.

The organisation encouraged young people on resilience and strengthening their qualities in a harsh environment at its annual Thrive Conference 4.0, with the theme: “Rising Above the Tides”, on Saturday (August 12, 2023) in Lagos.

The group’s founder, Mrs. Solape Adesuyi, urged young people in Nigeria to be resilient and to seize every opportunity to become better versions of themselves.

“The aim of the Thrive 4.0 conference is to encourage young people. As we can observe the environment is tough, and with the current state of the economy a lot of people are frustrated.

“What we have come to do is to give young people hope and that they can thrive no matter the situation they find themselves.

“These young people can take advantage of opportunities all around them and make better version of themselves.

“We cannot entirely ask Nigerian youths to stop the continuous relocation outside country.

“However, we counsel them that there are a lot of opportunities both locally and internationally.

“We encourage young people to relocate legally, build the capacity and bring the resources and knowledge to impact your nation and people,” Adesuyi said.

She argues that instead of going with the idea of escaping the Nigerian system, young people should go with the idea that they are developing the skills necessary to return and build their country.

“With our various sessions, we are also bringing opportunities for learning, skills acquisition, building capacity.

“If the Nigerian youth can rise up with the application of the principles of adversity quotient they have, we will see them gather momentum and do exploits.

On his part, Mr Tolulope Ahmed, a youth advocate and the Chief Executive Officer of Value Publishing, called for the participation of more youths in conferences like this to build the capacity for the next generation.

“We are here to sensitise the young people and help them build capacity for whatever they aim to do or achieve in life.

“The Thrive 4.0 conference is an event no youth can afford to miss. The conference actually needs more publicity to help engage more youths as we help them to unleash their capacity.

Ahmed said “If we can equip the young people, they can thrive in any environment they find themselves”

Mrs Blessing Alagbe, a guidance coach and educationist, also tasked the youth on a change of mindset for a successful future.

“The programme is tailored to young people to go over and above the storm and troubles of life.

“Our youths need a total mind orientation, whatever change we hope to see in young people will have to start from their minds.

“There is the need for our youths to begin to believe more in themselves, we may have failed systems but Nigeria is not a lost cause.

“I want to believe that young people will be leaving from this conference with that understanding that they need to go back and have a rethink.

“They need to start thinking; where am I now?; what can I start doing differently that will cause changes in me first before we start going into the society; because you cannot give what you don’t have,” Alagbe added.

Mr Martin Odey of Eco- fitness, facilitator and fitness coach, called for physical capacity building as well as intelligence and financial empowerment for the youth.

“We are part of this conference to build the youth. They do not just not need to build financial or intelligence capacity but also their physical capacity and thrive wherever they find themselves.

“So, it is important for the youth be able to build confidence and build themselves in all aspects in order to overcome the current challenges,” Odey said.

A participant at the conference, Mr Abayomi Fatoki, a sales manager, said he had learnt how to succeed even in adverse conditions.

“The reason I am here for the conference is to learn and be a more successful youth.

“One lesson I have learnt from the conference is that I need to be efficient in everything I do. Hardship is part of life and makes me extraordinary.

“You cannot remain in your comfort zone and excel, we need to thrive and aim at continuous development,” Fatoki said.

Mr Temitope Abayomi, another participant, said he hoped to build capacity for adversity quotient.

“What I have gained in this conference is build up my adversity quotient capacity. I do not have any intention to relocate, I survive in Nigeria.

“I have come to understand that to be great in life, I must be able to handle wisely the adverse situation I face and thrive above it,” he said.

