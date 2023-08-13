Tinubu reaffirms commitment to enhance operational capability, welfare of security agencies

The improvement of the operational capacity of security and law enforcement agencies will be adequately provided for, according to President Bola Tinubu, who made this statement on Saturday (August 12, 2023).

At the passing out parade of the 5th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, Tinubu offered the assurance in support of Kashim Shettima, Vice President.

This was announced in a statement on Saturday by Mr. Olusola Abiola, Director of Information, Office of the Vice President.

The Nigerian president reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing security and associated issues nationwide while also pledging to improve employee welfare.

“This administration is dedicated to putting into action practical solutions to address Nigeria’s security issues, and our cooperation is the surest path to that goal,” We are implementing a comprehensive approach that focuses on key areas.

“First, we are investing in our law enforcement agencies to enhance their capabilities and effectiveness. We are offering extra resources, training, and equipment to bolster our Police Force and Security Agencies.

“Simultaneously, we are enhancing our intelligence systems and information sharing at both the national and international levels.”

According to Tinubu, the government is aware that working cooperatively with foreign nations is necessary to handle security concerns.

The President added “Hence, we are establishing alliances to adeptly tackle transnational threats. Furthermore, we are executing all encompassing social programmes and economic development projects aimed at fostering inclusiveness, social unity, and economic prospects for everyone,”.

The President applauded the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their efforts and stated that “it is now our moral duty to support the Nigeria Police Force and other security organizations as they step up their efforts to increase public safety.”

“We must do the best within our capacity to ensure there is an improvement in the security of lives, properties, and investments of our people and foreign investors.”

President Tinubu urged members of the Force to consistently uphold the integrity, honesty, and compassion that are the three pillars of our Police Force.

“We must treat all citizens fairly and uphold their human rights, regardless of background. Our actions must exemplify the highest ethical standards as we safeguard the rule of law. Together, we embody the principles that define a trusted and responsible Police Force.”

He expressed confidence in the graduates’ capacity to work within the parameters of the current administration.

He said “with the quality of training that you have received over the five years in the Academy, I believe you are adequately prepared to serve this country.

“May you all embark on this journey with courage and determination, knowing that the nation needs your patriotic services. Stay vigilant, stay united, and stay focused to the ideals that make our Police Force an example of honour and integrity.”

Earlier, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, the Commandant of the Academy, praised the Federal Government for its steadfast support of the school.

He stated that the 169 cadets’ successful graduation was evidence of the current administration’s dedication to building the Force’s facilities and workforce.

The presentation of a sword and prizes to the top graduating cadets, the ceremonial piping, and the commissioning of the cadets by the President, who was the Special Guest of Honor, were the highlights of the ceremony.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Sen. Barau Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate, a few members of the National Assembly, Mr. Solomon Arase, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector General of Police, and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano.

Ref: NAN