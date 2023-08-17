ECOWAS condemns killing of soldiers in Niger Republic

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) strongly condemned the killing of 17 Nigerien troops by militias thought to be Jihadists.

This occurred as the US ambassador left for Niger yesterday (Wednesday, August 16, 2023), despite the coup, and the UN yesterday issued a warning that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the impoverished nation, urging humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and border closures to avert catastrophe.

As a result of the coup in the neighboring country, the Niger Republic was subject to economic sanctions, which the Northern Elders Forum, or NEF, has requested President Bola Tinubu lift.

Six more soldiers had also suffered critical injuries, and all of the injured had been flown to the capital, Niamey, according to the report.

In a statement released on Wednesday (August 16, 2023), ECOWAS expressed concern about the deaths of soldiers in Niger as well as compassion for the families of the fallen.

“ECOWAS condemns these attacks and offers its sincere condolences to the Nigerian people and the families of the fallen soldiers.”

In it stated, “ECOWAS calls on the CNSP-military leadership in Niger to restore constitutional order so as to focus on the security of the country that had become increasingly fragile since the attempted coup d’etat against the democratically elected President, H.E. Mohamed Bazoum.”

According to the Ministry of Defense, the military detachment was targeted Tuesday (August 15, 2023) afternoon as it traveled between the Tillaberi region towns of Boni and Torodi. The injured were sent to Niamey, the capital.

“What we are witnessing today is both jihadi warring factions, the Islamic State group and (al-Qaida affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin), marking their territory because of the security void caused by the coup. This definitely should be seen in the context of the ongoing war between the two groups,” he said.