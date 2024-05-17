Senegal’s PM calls for a reset in Africa-Europe relations

A reset of Africa’s relations with Europe is the only future in sight, Senegal’s Prime Minister predicted Thursday (May 16).

Ousmane Sonko pointed to a decisive context that requires a change in historical patterns.

The leader of the PASTEF political party held a conference on the future of Africa-Europe ties.

He hosted left-wing politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a former French presidential candidate.

Speaking at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, Sonko said France’s military presence in his country and across the continent raised legitimate concerns. He questioned the impact on the national sovereignty and strategic autonomy of the concerned African states.

As an example, he cited France’s 1966 decision to close all NATO bases on its territory on sovereignty grounds.

According to the French Ministry for Armed Forces, nearly 400 soldiers providing regional military training are based at two camps in Dakar.

Ousmane Sonko clarified that his views do not call into question existing defense agreements with other countries.

In 2010, Senegal retook control of several military bases held by its former colonial ruler following an agreement.