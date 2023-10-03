Chicago State University releases Tinubu’s academic records

According to reports, in accordance with a court order from Illinois, the United States (U.S.), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records have been made available by Chicago State University (CSU) at the request of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The CSU claimed in its statement that it did not retain copies of diplomas awarded to pupils.

Additionally, it attested to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 1979 graduation from the institution.

In accordance with the directive of a United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois, the CSU provided the records to Atiku on Monday (October 2, 2023).

An American district judge rejected the President’s protest and ordered the CSU to disclose Tinubu’s academic record.

The CSU addressed Atiku’s four requests in documents that went viral late on Monday night (October 2, 2023).

The US university responded to Atiku’s demand for “A true and correct copy of any diploma issued by CSU in 1979 to Mr. Tinubu” by saying that it “does not, in the ordinary course, keep copies of student diplomas and, after the diligent search, cannot locate a copy of the original diploma it prepared for Mr. Tinubu in 1979.” As a result, the university said it “has no documents responsive to this request.”

The university provided copies of certificates with names deleted granted to other people around the same time the Nigerian president graduated from the school in 1979, as well as a cache of documents related to Mr. Tinubu’s study at the institution, to Atiku’s legal team.

It also included Mr. Tinubu’s admission records and a letter dated June 27, 2022, stating that he majored in accounting while attending the university between August 1977 and June 1979. According to the letter, Mr. Tinubu received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with honors on June 22, 1979.