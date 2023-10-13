Abia Gov. Otti begins work on Aba-Port Harcourt 6.7km road

The 6.7-kilometer Port Harcourt Road in Aba has been officially opened on Thursday (October 12, 2023) by Abia Governor Dr. Alex Otti.

Otti stressed the importance of this project in carrying out his campaign promises and reviving the local economy. Its goal is to improve the state’s economic Otti reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to making sure that after completion, the redesigned route will become a catalyst for economic revival, turning Aba into a desirable location for investors.

He emphasized the significant role Port Harcourt Road plays in supporting the current administration’s restoration goal by saying it serves as a major center for servicing heavy-duty trucks, machinery, spare parts, power generators, and related equipment.

“For us, Port Harcourt Road, Aba, is not just any other project, it will be a testament of our willingness and determination to rebuild ancient ruins and restore the places long devastated’ as contained in Isaiah 61: 4,” he said.

Otti stated that the road had been neglected for a period of twenty years, and he added that the start of the project is a monument to the endurance and determination of Aba inhabitants, showing that their dedication to genuine reform has at last shown fruit.

He urged the populace to keep a positive mindset while eagerly anticipating the current administration’s high-quality road infrastructure. Otti clearly asserted that the days of mediocrity and inferior quality are now in the past.

Governor Otti was adamant that the reconstruction effort went beyond simple fixes. He underlined the importance of complete road rehabilitation, which would use Julius Berger’s relevant technology and knowledge to address ongoing issues, particularly long-standing flooding. The goal was to provide enduring quality with little maintenance so that the route could sustain both new and current companies for at least two decades after it was finished.

According to Otti., “For the purpose of clarity, we are not just talking about pouring asphalt or doing any haphazard job just for cheap political capital.

“We have brought Julius Berger here for some well-defined reasons: to do a holistic job of fixing the road, addressing the age-long flooding problems, especially at notoriously problematic points using appropriate technology and expertise.

“We shall ultimately see to it with very minimal maintenance at regular intervals.

“This road shall continue to support the existing, new and returning businesses and their activities for at the very least, another 20 years, post-commissioning.”

According to Otti, the Julius Berger team and his government collaborated extensively to make sure that the technical design and requirements provided answers to crucial queries about robustness, dependability, flood management, and other crucial factors.

He noted that the project had been chosen by the Inter-ministerial Committee, which had also carefully examined the bids and evaluated the suitability of prospective construction firms.

Otti said that “as agreed by all parties, this project has a delivery timeline not exceeding 18 months and my expectation is that whatever needs to be done to meet the target would be done, including working round the clock”

Governor Otti further emphasized that a strong financial framework had been built up to guarantee on-time payments, so preventing any setbacks brought on by payment delays.

Otti stressed the government’s resolve to put in place the proper framework within the upcoming 12 months, making Aba’s business potential irresistibly alluring for serious investors and raising the welfare of the populace.

Additionally, he said that the government was developing an appropriate structure to revive failing public and private companies that formerly dominated Aba, but he added that this would take economic realities into account.

Richter said:” I am looking forward to not only a successful commissioning but for a long standing partnership on other projects to deliver your vision to the people of Abia.”