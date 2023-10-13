Tinubu appoints CEOs for CAC, NEPC, and 12 others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers for several agencies and parastatals within the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, according to a statement issued October 13 and signed by Ajuri Ngelale

The following persons have been appointed to the various agencies:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin

National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin

Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi

Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni

Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi

Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada

Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke

Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo

Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA

Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa

Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu

National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

The newly appointed leaders in this crucial sector are expected to perform at their highest levels in accordance with new key performance benchmarks set by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, in order to revitalize the country.

In accordance with the President’s order, the appointments are effective right away.