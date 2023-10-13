POLITICS

Tinubu appoints CEOs for CAC, NEPC, and 12 others

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tinubu appoints CEOs for CAC, NEPC, and 12 others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers for several agencies and parastatals within the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, according to a statement issued October 13 and signed by Ajuri Ngelale

The following persons have been appointed to the various agencies:

  • Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN
  • Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin
  • National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin
  • Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi
  • Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni
  • Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi
  • Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada
  • Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii
  • Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke
  • Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo
  • Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA
  • Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa
  • Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu
  • National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

The newly appointed leaders in this crucial sector are expected to perform at their highest levels in accordance with new key performance benchmarks set by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, in order to revitalize the country.

In accordance with the President’s order, the appointments are effective right away.

You Might Also Like

Burkina Faso signs nuclear power plant partnership with Russia

Libyan PM urges speed up support for flood-affected areas

Abia Gov. Otti begins work on Aba-Port Harcourt 6.7km road

Tinubu asks Supreme Court to reject Atiku’s new evidence

Wife of Gabon’s deposed President Ali Bongo jailed for money laundering, forgery and falsification of records

TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Abia Gov. Otti begins work on Aba-Port Harcourt 6.7km road Abia Gov. Otti begins work on Aba-Port Harcourt 6.7km road
Next Article Libyan PM urges speed up support for flood-affected areas Libyan PM urges speed up support for flood-affected areas
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights