Tinubu appoints CEOs for CAC, NEPC, and 12 others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers for several agencies and parastatals within the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, according to a statement issued October 13 and signed by Ajuri Ngelale
The following persons have been appointed to the various agencies:
- Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN
- Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin
- National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin
- Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi
- Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni
- Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi
- Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada
- Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii
- Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke
- Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo
- Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA
- Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa
- Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu
- National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin
The newly appointed leaders in this crucial sector are expected to perform at their highest levels in accordance with new key performance benchmarks set by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, in order to revitalize the country.
In accordance with the President’s order, the appointments are effective right away.