Explosion rocks Rivers House of Assembly

An explosion is reported to have rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night, October 29, 2023, with some properties in the chamber said to have been destroyed.

Media reports claimed that the event happened at around 9.30 p.m. when some people suspected of arson tossed an explosive into the complex, starting a fire in the assembly building.

This is occurring amid reports that certain lawmakers are attempting to remove Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State.

It seems that a political impasse is developing in Rivers State between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), just six months after they switched places.

It is still unclear whether this disagreement may have been the catalyst for the parliamentarians’ purported plot to begin the impeachment process of the governor, even though the cause of their political marriage’s breakup seems questionable. It’s reported that Governor Fubara and Wike have been at odds for a while.

In the meantime, the assembly complex is rumored to have been taken over by security officers from the adjacent Rivers State Police command, who are stationed nearby in over 17 armored vehicles in somber security uniforms.