Atiku reacts to Supreme Court verdict affirming Tinubu as President

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023, Atiku Abubakar, said the October 26, 2023, verdict of the Supreme Court, though final, leaves much to be desired.

The former vice president gave a speech on Monday, October 30, 2023, in Abuja, the country’s capital, during a news conference.

He maintained that Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate at the time, was unfit to run in the presidential election in February 2023.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Supreme Court encouraged perjury, identity theft, impersonation, certificate fabrication, and illegality.

Atiku claimed that democracy is on life support when people stop believing in the democratic process.

Watch the full video