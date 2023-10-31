BUSINESS

FEC approves N5.5 billion for Abuja light rail access roads

USAfricaLIVE
N5.5 billion has been approved by the Federal Executive Council to finance the building of access roads that will serve the communities along the proposed Abuja light rail project.

This information was revealed to State House media by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike after this week’s Council meeting, which was presided over by President Bola Tinubu, ended.

He said, Today, the council approved the award of a contract for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail. We are aware that Mr. President has given a directive that very soon he will want to ride on the right rail.” 

“Now, that would not be possible if there were no access roads for commuters in the communities around. Last week, the council approved lot 3, but this had to do with lot 4.” 

“Lot 4 has to do with communities around the airport. If we don’t create an access road, it will be difficult. And so approved by Messers CCECC at the cost of N5.5 billion,” 

As Wike explained, the President has set a precise completion date for the Abuja light rail project, highlighting the importance of making sure the access roads to the train station are ready.

According to a September statement from the Presidency, the $823 million Abuja light rail project would be finished in eight months as promised by the Chinese company, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC).

Additionally, Nyesome Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, expressed his displeasure with the Abuja light rail project’s abandonment upon taking office and pledged to revive it.

President Buhari officially opened the rail line in 2018, but it was abandoned amid the shutdown prompted by COVID-19.

TAGGED: , ,
Atiku reacts to Supreme Court verdict affirming Tinubu as President
