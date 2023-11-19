Burna Boy becomes world’s most-followed artist on Audiomack

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, has achieved yet another notable milestone by rising to the top of the global music streaming chart on Audiomack.

The crooner known as “African Giant” became the first person in Audiomack history to reach 5 million followers on the platform.

With over 5 million followers, Burna Boy is the most followed user on Audiomack, according to a USAfricaonline.com investigation into his account.

Note that Asake, a different Nigerian singer, recently broke the record by becoming the first song to reach 100 million plays on Audiomack with his song “Lonely At The Top.”

The song achieved the distinction of being the most streamed song globally on Audiomack. It was one of the standout tracks from his sophomore album, “Work Of Art,” which was released earlier this year.