Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

BREAKING: Court grants CBN former governor, Emefiele, bail of N300 million

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Godwin-Emefiele

Godwin Emefiele, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was granted bail for N300 million, according to an Abuja High Court ruling.

The FCT High Court’s Justice Hamza Muazu rendered the decision on Wednesday, finding that the accused must additionally provide two sureties as a requirement of their bail.

The titles and certificates of occupancy for the properties held by the sureties must be from within the Maitama District.

Emefiele must also remain inside the Abuja Municipal Council and turn in all of his travel documents to the court registrar.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

He is anticipated to stay in Kuje Prison until all of his bail requirements are satisfied in the interim.

 

More details loading…

You Might Also Like

Nigeria: House Reps seek import ban on all locally made goods

Nigerian Senate approves mid-term fiscal plan for next three years

Scholz pledges adequate funding for Africa’s green energy sector

Akeredolu and the absurdity in Ondo State. By Suyi Ayodele

Boakai declared Liberia’s president-elect

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Scholz pledges adequate funding for Africa's green energy sector Scholz pledges adequate funding for Africa’s green energy sector
Next Article Nigerian Senate approves mid-term fiscal plan for next three years Nigerian Senate approves mid-term fiscal plan for next three years
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights