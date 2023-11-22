BREAKING: Court grants CBN former governor, Emefiele, bail of N300 million

Godwin Emefiele, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was granted bail for N300 million, according to an Abuja High Court ruling.

The FCT High Court’s Justice Hamza Muazu rendered the decision on Wednesday, finding that the accused must additionally provide two sureties as a requirement of their bail.

The titles and certificates of occupancy for the properties held by the sureties must be from within the Maitama District.

Emefiele must also remain inside the Abuja Municipal Council and turn in all of his travel documents to the court registrar.

He is anticipated to stay in Kuje Prison until all of his bail requirements are satisfied in the interim.

