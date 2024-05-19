South Africa: Jacob Zuma launches new party manifesto

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, former South African President Jacob Zuma expressed deep concern over the pervasive poverty among black South Africans and committed to job creation and crime reduction as he unveiled his new political party’s manifesto in anticipation of the forthcoming national elections.

Addressing thousands of supporters at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, Zuma outlined his party’s plans to establish factories to provide employment for many South Africans and to offer free education for the youth.

He also vowed to amend the country’s Constitution to enhance the powers of traditional leaders, criticizing the current system for diminishing their authority in favor of magistrates and judges.

Zuma’s party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party), has quickly become a significant force in South Africa’s political landscape since its inception in December last year.

Currently, Zuma is embroiled in a legal dispute with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). He is appealing a court ruling that disqualified him from participating in the election due to his criminal record.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after refusing to testify before a judicial commission investigating corruption allegations involving government and state-owned enterprises during his presidency from 2009 to 2018.

In 2018, he was compelled to resign amid extensive corruption allegations but has since staged a political comeback with aspirations to reclaim the presidency.

“My biggest problem is that we (South Africa) have too many political parties. Too much. They are the cause of our people suffering even more,” Zuma told his supporters, many of whom had traveled from provinces such as Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, where he maintains substantial support.

Zuma attributes the high crime rates in South Africa to poverty among Black people. “Victims of crime are often Black people. The reason for this is because of poverty. People are hungry. They have nothing to eat. So if you see it (food) next door, what else are you supposed to do,” he stated.

He further asserted that his party aims to secure over 65% of the national vote in the upcoming elections, which would enable them to enact significant constitutional changes.

Recent polls and analysts suggest that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) may receive less than 50% of the national vote, potentially necessitating a coalition with smaller parties to retain power.

South Africans are scheduled to vote on May 29.