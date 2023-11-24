Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Comoros’ Supreme Court grants Assoumani for 4th term bid

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Comoros' Supreme Court grants Assoumani for 4th term bid

President Azali Assoumani of Comoros was granted approval by the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 23, 2023, to seek reelection in the January 14 election.

Assoumani, who won his third election in 2019, is vying for a fourth term.

A list of contenders authorized by the Supreme Court puts him up against nine opponents.

Notable among them is Salim Issa, medical doctor and flagbearer for Juwa, the political party of former president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2022 for “high treason.” Another former interior minister is also among them.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Opponents claim the electoral process is opaque and they will only take part in the election if specific demands are met, like the release of political prisoners. As a result, they may decide to boycott the event.

There are only 800,000 people living in this tiny nation of islands in the Indian Ocean. Since gaining independence from France in the 1970s, it has witnessed over 20 coups or attempted coups.

Former army officer Assoumani first took control in a coup in 1999.

You Might Also Like

U.S intervened in a plot to assassinate Sikh separatists in America

Ghana opens 46-day visa-on-arrival window for Christmas visitors

Niger coup leader visits Mali, Burkina in first foreign travel

FG unveils 6 new policies on road infrastructure

USAfrica: How country now? By Chidi Amuta

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article FG unveils 6 new policies on road infrastructure FG unveils 6 new policies on road infrastructure
Next Article Niger coup leader visits Mali, Burkina in first foreign travel Niger coup leader visits Mali, Burkina in first foreign travel
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights