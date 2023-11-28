Senegal: Karim Wade steps out towards his presidential candidacy

Despite ongoing doubts about his candidacy, Senegalese rival Karim Wade made a significant move on Monday, November 27, 2023, toward the 2024 presidential election by posting the required deposit.

The Democratic Party of Senegal (PDS) communications manager, Nafissatou Diallo, told AFP that Karim Wade, a 55-year-old son and former minister of former president Abdoulaye Wade (2000–2012), had deposited 30 million FCFA (45,000 euros) with the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC).

However, there are still unanswered concerns regarding Mr. Wade’s past conviction and its potential legal ramifications, as well as his ability to enter the nation again and secure the necessary tax authority clearance to run for office.

In 2015, Karim Wade received a six-year prison sentence for the crime of illicit enrichment. After being detained for over three years, he was granted a pardon by President Macky Sall in 2016. Since then, he has lived in exile, with Qatar being frequently mentioned as one of his residences.

He was not allowed to run for president in the 2019 election, which Macky Sall won, due to his conviction.

In August, the National Assembly passed a law allowing Karim Wade and Khalifa Sall, a former mayor of Dakar and member of the opposition, to run for office. This came about after President Sall launched a political dialogue that was opposed by some members of the opposition.

Unrelated to the president, Khalifa Sall was found guilty in 2018 of fraud and forgery and given a five-year prison sentence. After being imprisoned in 2017 and receiving a presidential pardon, he was released from prison in 2019.

The number of declared candidates for president has surpassed 200.

