Burundi’s former prime minister sentenced to life in prison

A former general has been found guilty on various charges, including attempting to overthrow the government, illicit enrichment, and destabilizing the economy, according to a judicial source.

The individual in question, who had assumed the role of Prime Minister in July 2020 before being dismissed in September 2022, faced a court session held within the confines of the prison where he was detained. The dismissal closely followed President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s warning of an alleged “coup” plot against his administration.

During the court proceedings, which followed the prosecution’s submissions, the authorities were mandated to seize four houses and buildings, along with a land parcel and 14 vehicles owned by the convicted former general.

Additionally, five others implicated in the case, including the primary co-defendants—a police colonel and a senior intelligence agent—received sentences ranging from three to 15 years. In a surprising turn, the seventh defendant, a driver, was acquitted, as confirmed by a judicial source.

Throughout the trial, the 51-year-old former general pleaded not guilty to all charges, asserting a lack of evidence to substantiate the accusations. A notable figure within the ruling CNDD-FDD party and a close ally of former president Pierre Nkurunziza, the convicted individual held significant influence before his legal troubles unfolded.

