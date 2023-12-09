Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Burundi’s former prime minister sentenced to life in prison

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Burundi's former prime minister sentenced to life in prison
Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni Burundi's Former Prime Minister

A former general has been found guilty on various charges, including attempting to overthrow the government, illicit enrichment, and destabilizing the economy, according to a judicial source.

The individual in question, who had assumed the role of Prime Minister in July 2020 before being dismissed in September 2022, faced a court session held within the confines of the prison where he was detained. The dismissal closely followed President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s warning of an alleged “coup” plot against his administration.

During the court proceedings, which followed the prosecution’s submissions, the authorities were mandated to seize four houses and buildings, along with a land parcel and 14 vehicles owned by the convicted former general.

Additionally, five others implicated in the case, including the primary co-defendants—a police colonel and a senior intelligence agent—received sentences ranging from three to 15 years. In a surprising turn, the seventh defendant, a driver, was acquitted, as confirmed by a judicial source.

Throughout the trial, the 51-year-old former general pleaded not guilty to all charges, asserting a lack of evidence to substantiate the accusations. A notable figure within the ruling CNDD-FDD party and a close ally of former president Pierre Nkurunziza, the convicted individual held significant influence before his legal troubles unfolded.
Ref: AFP

You Might Also Like

East African force withdraws from DRC amidst criticisms and regional shifts

Controversy surrounds approval of Burundi’s electoral commission composition

Egypt’s election: Anticipated victory for Sissi amidst economic concerns

Kenya halts privatization of state entities amid opposition appeal

U.S has vetoed UN resolution for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas-Palestine war

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S., South Korea, and Japan forge joint initiatives to counter North Korean cyber threats U.S., South Korea, and Japan forge joint initiatives to counter North Korean cyber threats
Next Article Kenya halts privatization of state entities amid opposition appeal Kenya halts privatization of state entities amid opposition appeal
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
East African force withdraws from DRC amidst criticisms and regional shifts
POLITICS

East African force withdraws from DRC amidst criticisms and regional shifts

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Controversy surrounds approval of Burundi’s electoral commission composition
Egypt’s election: Anticipated victory for Sissi amidst economic concerns
Kenya halts privatization of state entities amid opposition appeal
U.S., South Korea, and Japan forge joint initiatives to counter North Korean cyber threats
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights