POLITICS

Maurice Kamto re-elected as MRC President, announces coalition for peaceful Cameroon

Maurice Kamto re-elected as MRC President, announces coalition for peaceful Cameroon

Cameroonian opposition leader Maurice Kamto was re-elected as the national president of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) on Sunday, December 10, 2023, securing over 99% of the votes as his list stood unopposed.

The MRC militants convened at the Yaoundé Sports Complex for the party’s two-day convention.

In a bilingual speech delivered in both French and English, the 69-year-old Kamto announced the formation of a coalition with the objective of building a peaceful Cameroon. Kamto stated, “The Political Alliance for Change (APC) will work with Cameroonians of all backgrounds, including the supporters of the nation’s current regime.”

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement is set to participate once again in all upcoming elections, marking a departure from its previous strategy of boycotting the legislative and municipal elections in 2020, resulting in the absence of the party’s representation in the national assembly.

In 2019 and 2020, hundreds of executives and militants of the MRC were detained following what UN experts characterized as peaceful marches that faced violent repression.
Ref: AFP

