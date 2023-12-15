Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Chad to end military rule by referendum

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Chad to end military rule by referendum

On December 17, over eight million Chadians are set to participate in a referendum on a new constitution, as announced by the National Commission overseeing the constitutional referendum.

The trajectory of the ballot appears to favor General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno from the outset, primarily due to the government’s failure to adhere to the national dialogue’s recommendation, which advocated for allowing the people to determine the state’s form. Despite a segment of the opposition endorsing federalism, only one proposal, that of a unitary state, is put forth, with government support.

In N’Djamena, walls are adorned with posters advocating for a “yes” vote for a constitution supporting a “unitary and decentralized state.” This closely mirrors the constitution repealed by the military in 2021, establishing a regime where the head of state wields substantial power.

The likelihood of the “yes” side prevailing is apparent, given the government’s robust campaign overshadowing the “no” campaign. This campaign capitalizes on the endorsement of Succès Masra, an opponent who reached a tentative agreement with the military in late October. This coalition presents a formidable challenge to a fractured opposition that has endured violent repression for over a year.

The referendum represents the conclusive step toward the elections pledged by the junta since assuming power in 2021.

The two primary opposition platforms, critical of the junta, are advocating for a boycott, displaying “Stop the Referendum” posters marked with prominent red crosses. They aim to diminish turnout, hoping to delegitimize a general accused of perpetuating a 33-year “Déby dynasty.”

You Might Also Like

South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining

BREAKING: Supreme Court reverses Kanu’s release, orders trial

Jumia halts food delivery in seven markets

USAfrica: Biden, Trump and Republicans’ impeachment powerplay. By Chido Nwangwu

National Assembly sets to commission legislative library

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Mazi Nnamdi Kalu BREAKING: Supreme Court reverses Kanu’s release, orders trial
Next Article South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining
AFRICA

South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
BREAKING: Supreme Court reverses Kanu’s release, orders trial
Jumia halts food delivery in seven markets
USAfrica: Biden, Trump and Republicans’ impeachment powerplay. By Chido Nwangwu
National Assembly sets to commission legislative library
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights