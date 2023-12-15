BREAKING: Supreme Court reverses Kanu’s release, orders trial

The Supreme Court has invalidated the lower court’s judgment that dismissed terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The apex court supported the Federal Government’s appeal, challenging the Appeal Court’s decision to dismiss charges against Nnamdi Kanu. The Supreme Court asserted that the lower court erred in its determination that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the case due to alleged violations of Kanu’s rights by the prosecution.

In a unanimous decision by a 5-member panel of justices, the court acknowledged the Federal Government’s imprudent actions in forcibly repatriating Kanu from Kenya, contravening established laws. However, the court determined that such actions did not suffice to strip the trial court of its jurisdiction to continue with the case.

