Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

BREAKING: Supreme Court reverses Kanu’s release, orders trial

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Mazi Nnamdi Kalu

The Supreme Court has invalidated the lower court’s judgment that dismissed terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The apex court supported the Federal Government’s appeal, challenging the Appeal Court’s decision to dismiss charges against Nnamdi Kanu. The Supreme Court asserted that the lower court erred in its determination that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the case due to alleged violations of Kanu’s rights by the prosecution.

In a unanimous decision by a 5-member panel of justices, the court acknowledged the Federal Government’s imprudent actions in forcibly repatriating Kanu from Kenya, contravening established laws. However, the court determined that such actions did not suffice to strip the trial court of its jurisdiction to continue with the case.

 

Developing story, more loading…

You Might Also Like

South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining

Chad to end military rule by referendum

Jumia halts food delivery in seven markets

USAfrica: Biden, Trump and Republicans’ impeachment powerplay. By Chido Nwangwu

National Assembly sets to commission legislative library

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Jumia halts food delivery in seven markets Jumia halts food delivery in seven markets
Next Article Chad to end military rule by referendum Chad to end military rule by referendum
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining
AFRICA

South Africa intensifies crackdown on illegal mining

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Chad to end military rule by referendum
Jumia halts food delivery in seven markets
USAfrica: Biden, Trump and Republicans’ impeachment powerplay. By Chido Nwangwu
National Assembly sets to commission legislative library
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights