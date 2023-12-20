BREAKING: Tinubu approves 50% holiday discount on national travel

President Tinubu has granted approval for a 50% reduction in road transport fares across the country, effective from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024. The announcement was made by the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake, during a press briefing at the State House.

In elucidating the rationale behind the decision, Alake stated that this measure aligns with President Tinubu’s initiatives aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly during the festive season. Serving as the chairman, Alake, alongside three other members of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Presidential Intervention, including Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation; Saidu Alkali, the Minister of Transportation; and Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, provided comprehensive details.

Alake emphasized that the primary focus of this initiative is directed towards the general populace intending to travel and reunite with their families during the holiday season. Furthermore, he specified that the approved discount will be applicable from Thursday, December 21, to January 4, 2024.

In his official statement, Alake conveyed the following sentiments on behalf of President Tinubu:

“In the spirit of Christmas and as a demonstration of his love for Nigerians, President Tinubu believes the federal government should intervene to reduce the costs of public transportation, enabling individuals to travel and visit their loved ones.”

“The Federal Government is, therefore, announcing a special discounted holiday season fare on road transport and zero-fare by rail across Nigeria, starting from tomorrow. This means that Nigerians willing to travel can avail minibuses and luxury buses at a 50% discount of the current cost, and all train services on the designated routes will be offered at zero cost for their travels during this holiday season.”

“This special presidential intervention will commence on Thursday, December 21, and conclude on January 4, 2024. The Ministry of Transportation will collaborate with transporters, road transport unions, and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to ensure the seamless implementation of this special presidential initiative.”

“Starting tomorrow, individuals wishing to embark on inter-state travel from major transportation hubs such as Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ibadan, Akure, Maiduguri, Sokoto, and others will be able to do so at half the usual cost.”