EU set to launch biometric entry/exit system in October 2024

Europe’s highly anticipated biometric border control system, the Entry/Exit System (EES), is tentatively set to launch on October 6, 2024, according to an announcement by Eurotunnel, the entity overseeing the UK-France underwater railway tunnel. However, this date is still contingent on confirmation from the Home Affairs Department of the European Commission, as reported by The Independent.

The EES is designed to automate the registration process for non-EU nationals, including both visa holders and visa-exempt travelers, at external EU borders. This entails capturing facial scans, fingerprints, travel document details, and entry/exit timestamps, replacing manual passport stamping. The system aims to facilitate faster border checks, enhance security measures, and streamline the identification of overstayers.

Following the anticipated EES rollout in the fall of 2024, the Electronic Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is scheduled for mid-2025, with a six-month grace period. ETIAS will mandate visa-exempt travelers, including UK and US citizens, to pre-register online and obtain authorization before visiting Europe.

However, the EES launch has faced criticism from airlines, particularly Ryanair, expressing concerns to the UK Parliament. These concerns include potential complications for last-minute travel, perceived redundancy with existing visa procedures, and operational burdens on airlines and border control authorities.

France, set to host the 2024 Olympics, has sought a delay in the EES implementation to avoid potential disruptions during the Games. This request aligns with the airline industry’s call for additional preparation time.

Despite the proposed October 2024 launch date, uncertainties persist due to the lack of official confirmation from the EU and ongoing pushback from airlines. Addressing operational challenges and fostering collaboration with stakeholders will be imperative to ensure a successful implementation that harmonizes security measures with efficient travel for non-EU visitors.